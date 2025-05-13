“SİMA İmza” fully integrated with the Tax Portal’s services for individual entrepreneurs

“SİMA İmza” is free for individual entrepreneurs for 6 months

Developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), the next-generation digital signature SİMA has been integrated with more than 80 electronic services available on the Internet Tax Office (new.e-taxes.gov.az) of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

As a result of the integration, individual entrepreneurs can now easily submit electronic invoices and various tax declarations — such as simplified tax, income, and property — on the new.e-taxes.gov.az portal using the SİMA digital signature. In addition, entrepreneurs can now also register and deregister POS terminals with “SİMA İmza.” With the completion of new integrations, anyone engaged in individual entrepreneurial activity can now also submit quarterly tax reports throughout the year using the next-generation SİMA digital signature.

Moreover, a special campaign is currently available for individual entrepreneurs using the “SİMA İmza” application. Until June 13 campaign, entrepreneurs can enter the promo code “6AYPULSUZ” to access the application free of subscription fees for 6 months. The campaign is valid not only on the new.e-taxes.gov.az portal but also across all other electronic platforms.

It should be noted that the integration of “SİMA İmza” into the Tax Portal began in 2023. The integration process with other services on the portal is carried out in stages.

With the SİMA next-generation digital signature, financial costs are reduced, and time loss is eliminated. "SİMA İmza’s" compatibility with any system and its automation function allow users to sign documents efficiently and in any volume. Enhancing access to digital services, “SİMA İmza” accelerates business processes in our country. There is no need to visit any customer service center or use a physical carrier to obtain the SİMA digital signature. To benefit from the solution it is required to download the “SİMA İmza” app to a smartphone and complete registration.