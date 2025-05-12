Weekly trading overview at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was buzzing last week, with 31 transactions raking in millions of dollars. Business representatives from the UAE, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan rolled up their sleeves and made a beeline for key industrial products, including petroleum, kerosene, and cotton yarn. The transactions paint a picture of Turkmenistan's rising star in the international trade arena and showcase its colorful domestic market tapestry.
