Kazakhstan, UAE ink key economic agreements at high-level business forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took part in the closing ceremony of the Kazakhstan–UAE Business Forum, Trend reports.

During the closing ceremony, commercial agreements totaling around $5 billion were signed, covering key sectors of the economy.

“We see significant potential for expanding cooperation across various economic sectors, including energy, logistics, finance, smart technologies, agriculture, and more. The momentum of our partnership is confirmed by several major projects involving companies such as Masdar, Presight, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Terminal Holdings, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. These and other joint initiatives reflect the depth, effectiveness, and steady progress of our bilateral relations,” President Tokayev stated.

The forum featured thematic sessions on the development of digital technologies, modern trends in finance, urbanism, and the green economy.



Parallel to the main program, a series of B2B meetings took place between business representatives from both countries.

The UAE delegation was represented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, UAE chambers of commerce and industry, and major companies such as Masdar, AMEA Power, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and others.

The following commercial agreements were signed during the "Kazakhstan–UAE" Business Forum:

Investment agreement for the construction of a sugar factory in Kazakhstan between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and QazaqArab Sugar LLP;

Memorandum for the construction of a data processing center between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, the Akimat (mayor’s office) of Astana, and Presight;

Memorandum of cooperation between the Astana Department of Education and Emirates Kazakhstan Education Investment Group;

Memorandum on data protection cooperation between the Astana International Financial Centre and Abu Dhabi Global Market;

Strategic cooperation agreement for AIQ solution development and knowledge sharing between KMG Engineering LLP and AIQ;

Memorandum of cooperation between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan (Atameken) and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi;

Agreement on the principles for construction and development of the Kuryk multipurpose terminal between Semurg Invest LLP and Abu Dhabi Ports Group;

Memorandum of cooperation between SEZ “Sea Port Aktau” JSC and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi;

Memorandum of understanding on trade promotion and procurement of agri-food products between Alel Agro JSC and LULU Group.

The UAE has invested over $4.3 billion in Kazakhstan and is considered Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partner in the Gulf region.



