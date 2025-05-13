Google Pay is now available for Yelo Mastercard users!

Yelo Bank offers another convenient opportunity for Yelo Mastercard holders! Starting today, the contactless payment service with Google Pay is available for Yelo Mastercard owners. Google Pay is an innovative solution that allows you to make convenient and secure payments using devices based on Android and Wear OS.



Yelo Mastercard holders can make instant payments by simply bringing their smartphone or smartwatch near the payment terminal. Google's innovative technologies ensure the security of all transactions. With this service, you can conveniently make payments at supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants, cafes, and many retail stores. Additionally, Google Pay enables payment for various services such as online shopping, food, and grocery delivery. You can enjoy these benefits by entering your card details once, without needing to fill out complicated forms.



Activating Google Pay is simple. Users can easily make contactless payments by adding their Mastercard to Google Wallet through the Yelo app. Customers using Google Pay will continue to enjoy cashback and other benefits from their Yelo card.



To learn more about Google Pay, visit https://pay.google.com or https://bit.ly/yelogpay.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!