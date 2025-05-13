Universal Postal Union official reveals entity's prime support for developing nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The Universal Postal Union (UPU) provides comprehensive support for digital transformation in developing countries, UPU Development Cooperation Director Mutua Muthusi told reporters on the sidelines of the 1st Forum of Heads of Postal Services in Europe and the CIS in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our main task is to help countries and postal administrations whose services do not yet meet established standards to reach the optimal level. This ultimately helps strengthen the international postal network," he explained.

According to him, the UPU provides support in a variety of forms - from the supply of technical equipment to the development of human resources.

"We organize high-level training events, such as this forum in Baku. This allows us not only to improve the skills of specialists but also to create a platform for knowledge sharing between postal industry leaders," he emphasized.

He expressed confidence that these forums really hit the nail on the head when it comes to boosting the growth of sustainable and cutting-edge postal systems across the globe.

"Our goal is to bring together leaders of postal administrations so that they can openly share information, identify existing problems in their work, and form targeted support to eliminate them," the UPU representative added.

Founded in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU), headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, is the second oldest international organization globally. The UPU, with 192 member nations, serves as the principal platform for collaboration among stakeholders in the postal industry. It facilitates the establishment of a genuinely universal network of current products and services. The group performs consultative, mediation, and liaison functions, offering technical support as required. It establishes regulations for international postal exchanges and provides recommendations to enhance the growth of mail, parcel, and financial service volumes while improving customer service quality.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel