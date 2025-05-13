Iranian Offshore Oil Company reviews supply-production contractsluates
The Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) has inked deals totaling 36 million euros to roll out homegrown oil platform equipment for the first time, including turbines and hydrocarbon measuring systems. Moreover, the company has struck deals totaling around $7 million with local startups to back further technological growth and investment expansion in the Persian Gulf.
