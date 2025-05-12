Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Children and adolescents receive bicycles at Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 May 2025 16:22 (UTC +04:00)
Children and adolescents receive bicycles at Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Photo: IDEA

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. On May 11, a special social campaign was held for children and adolescents living in the Khizi, Guba, Gakh, and Yevlakh districts, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Trend reports.

A total of 200 children and adolescents aged 6 to 18—50 from each district—received bicycles along with appropriate safety equipment.

The main goal of this regularly carried out initiative is to help children in the regions make more productive use of their free time, increase their interest in sports and a healthy lifestyle, promote physical activity, and encourage the use of bicycles as an eco-friendly mode of transportation. The children received the gifts with great joy and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizers for the thoughtful initiative.

