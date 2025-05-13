AZAL exploring possibilities of using eco-friendly jet fuel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) is exploring possibilities of using eco-friendly aviation fuel, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said during the Aviation Energy Forum of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are also exploring the possibilities of using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as one of the key pathways to decarbonization. Although global SAF markets are still in the early stages of development, AZAL is planning within the framework of the RefuelEU initiative and is currently conducting feasibility studies to assess the potential for SAF production and supply in our region,” Rzayev explained.

He pointed out that AZAL’s aim is to make sure that the groundwork and rules are in place for a smooth-sailing, scalable, and technically sound integration of SAF once it hits the market in full swing.

Rzayev also pointed out that AZAL is in cahoots with financial institutions and development partners, working hand in glove to make things happen.

“We are exploring and mobilizing green financing mechanisms—including sustainability-linked bonds and public-private investment schemes—to support clean energy projects and long-term investments that take climate aspects into account,” he pointed out.

According to him, AZAL is pulling out all the stops to cut down on carbon emissions by electrifying ground operations, making the switch to renewable energy sources at airports, and weaving in digital systems that boost energy efficiency across the board.