Uzbekistan, Malaysia explore nuts and bolts of joint nuclear energy initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. A working meeting took place at Uzbekistan’s Agency for Atomic Energy between Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev and Malaysian Secretary General Dato’ Haji Mad Zaidi Mohd Karli to discuss cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Trend reports, citing Uzatom.

The two sides explored opportunities for expanding bilateral collaboration in nuclear energy and technologies, with a particular focus on the training of qualified personnel, scientific and technical exchange, and the development of joint innovative projects.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership and agreed to continue working on concrete mechanisms for cooperation. Key initiatives discussed included professional exchange programs, scientific capacity building, and expert consultations on priority issues.

Both Uzatom and the Malaysian Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation expressed confidence that continued engagement will support the successful implementation of mutually beneficial projects and further strengthen international cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Uzbekistan began partnering with Malaysia’s MMC Corporation to develop and manage free economic zones (FEZs) across the country, demonstrating both nations’ interest in long-term, strategic collaboration across key sectors.

