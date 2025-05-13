Azerbaijani minister reveals nation's gas export volume in 4M2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The volume of Azerbaijan's gas exports from January through April of this year has been announced, Trend reports via the Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov's X publication.

He said that during this period, roughly four billion cubic meters of gas made its way to Europe, while 3.1 billion cubic meters found a home in Türkiye, and 0.9 billion cubic meters headed over to Georgia.

The minister noted that 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Türkiye via TANAP.

Shahbazov also announced the gas production volumes.

According to the operational data for the first four months of this year, oil-condensate production amounted to 9.1 million tons, export volumes reached 7.8 million tons, and 16.7 billion cubic meters of gas were produced, with eight billion cubic meters exported, he added.

