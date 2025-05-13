Western Balkans growth to decelerate in 2025, EBRD warns
Economic growth in the Western Balkans is expected to decelerate over the next two years, reflecting spillovers from weaker activity in advanced European economies and rising political instability, particularly in Serbia, according to the latest forecast by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy