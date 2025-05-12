Armenian armed forces surrounded and killed civilians - victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The hearings at the Baku Military Court on Monday heard testimonies by victim Elshad Alishov regarding the extermination of the population of the Bashlibel village of Kalbajar district.

According to Alishov, he, along with his family members and relatives had no choice but to leave the village via tunnel, following the occupation of Kalbajar district.

“Armenians have besieged the tunnel, firing every vehicle passing through it,” he said. The victim noted that his mother was wounded in her leg, with his sister sustaining mouth wounds.

He noted that he had managed to save his mother, but was unable to get the rest of the relatives out of the tunnel.

Alishov added that his neighbor Yusif, together with his family members were also injured, with Yusif’s brother killed as a result of the attack.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression.