Unibank has attracted a €5 million loan from an esteemed German bank

Unibank is expanding its international financial cooperation by partnering with the renowned German financial institution, AKA Ausfuhrkredit-Gesellschaft mbH. As part of this collaboration, AKA has granted Unibank a €5 million credit line with a one-year term. Unibank was advised by Quantum International.

The loan funds will be utilized to finance international trade transactions for local companies, support export-oriented activities, promoting the growth of local entrepreneurship, and enhance the bank’s overall financial trade operations. Through this partnership with AKA Bank, Unibank will provide its customers with more competitive and accessible financing options.

Farid Abushov, Chairman of Management Board of Unibank CB, stated:

“Our partnership with AKA Bank is a successful example of Unibank’s strategic collaborations with international financial institutions, and it holds significant strategic importance for our bank. This agreement not only reflects our bank’s international credibility but also underscores our commitment to supporting the export potential of local entrepreneurs. Our goal is to assist Azerbaijani companies in accessing new markets and to further contribute to the development of entrepreneurship. We are confident that our first step with AKA Bank will evolve into a long-term partnership. We express our gratitude to Quantum International who advised us in securing this loan.”

Marck Wengrzik, CEO of AKA Bank, adds: “Our collaboration with Unibank is a strategic move for us. We are delighted to enter a developed and promising market like Azerbaijan and to carry out this process with a flexible and locally committed partner like Unibank.”

About Unibank CB:

Unibank CB OJSC is one of the leading commercial banks in Azerbaijan. The bank provides a wide range of banking services to both individual and corporate clients. Unibank is known for its projects in digital banking and support for entrepreneurship. The bank is open to international partnerships and creates new financial opportunities for local businesses by collaborating with foreign financial institutions.

About Quantum International:

Quantum International is an investment management and financial advisory firm, working with private investors, international corporations, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and hedge funds in many industries and is active internationally. Quantum International’s involvement encompassed deal structuring, negotiation support, and coordination with the borrower to ensure successful execution under international standards.

About AKA:

AKA Ausfuhrkredit-Gesellschaft mbH, based in Frankfurt (Germany) has been operating since 1952 and specializes in export financing and risk management. AKA Bank supports the financial access of banks and companies to foreign markets and operates in over 70 countries. In recent years, AKA Bank has expanded its activities beyond Germany, strengthening its collaboration with European Export Credit Agencies and increasing its presence in international markets.