KazMunayGas subsidiary to implement advanced thermal techniques in Karazhanbas field

Photo: KazMunayGas

In 2025, Karazhanbasmunai, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, will roll up its sleeves and put steam injection wells to the test, aiming to squeeze every last drop of oil from the Karazhanbas field. The field’s intricate geology calls for cutting-edge techniques like steam injection, a tool that's been in the toolbox since the 1980s for spreading out oil and boosting extraction efforts. Over the past 13 years, steam injection has really turned the tide, giving recovery rates a shot in the arm. The company has been pulling out all the stops since 2016 by implementing alternating steam and water injection (ASWI), which has really paid off, boosting oil output by a whopping 69,000 tons.

