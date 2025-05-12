Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price takes dip

After reaching 776 million rials ($1,378) the day before, the price of the freshly struck Bahar Azadi gold coin in Iran dropped to 745 million rials (about $1,323) on May 12. This drop follows the implementation of a floating exchange rate system by Iran's Central Bank on May 31, 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register