Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan ports thrive with significant surge in cargo handling

Cargo handling at Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province ports rose by 2.1 percent in the past Iranian year. A total of 4.15 million tons of cargo was processed, including oil, non-oil products, and mining minerals. Container volume also saw a 33.8 percent rise, and transit cargo increased by 19.7 percent.

