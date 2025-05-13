Azerbaijan highlights nation's agricultural sector success stories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan has implemented large-scale reforms to develop agriculture, strengthened state support mechanisms, and facilitated farmers' access to technology and financial resources in recent years, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elchin Zeynalov said at the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Caspian Agro Exhibition, held today in Baku, Trend reports.

"Caspian Agro and the InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, celebrating their anniversary this year, have long served as significant platforms for presenting innovative solutions and new technologies from local and foreign companies in the agricultural and food industries.

This exhibition provides an opportunity for farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, and specialists to exchange views on current issues in agriculture and the food industry, establish business connections, and get acquainted with modern innovations.

Opportunities have been created for our farmers to become familiar with modern agricultural machinery, precision farming systems, digital management tools, and environmentally friendly production technologies," he noted.

The deputy minister mentioned that this year, the exhibition brings to light new solutions built around artificial intelligence, automated technologies geared up with smart management systems, energy- and resource-saving technologies, equipment powered by alternative energy sources, climate change-resistant agricultural products, and sustainable farming solutions.

"We are applying innovative approaches to reduce the impacts of climate change, expand the efficient use of land and water resources, and make agriculture more ecological and efficient. The application of more digital solutions, the expansion of e-agriculture platforms, and the increased accessibility of financial and insurance tools for entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector are also key goals in this field.

We believe that the introduction of new plant varieties and productive livestock breeds, the formation of farm models based on modern technologies, and the automation of production processes will have a positive impact on the development of the agricultural sector.

Key events that enhance the significance of this year’s exhibition include the representation of the fishing and aquaculture sectors at the exhibition and the holding of the 2nd International Agricultural Innovation Forum.

The Caspian Agro exhibition is an important platform for showcasing innovative solutions and advanced technologies that will support the development of the fishing and aquaculture sectors.

At the same time, within the framework of the Forum, new opportunities will be opened for farmers and agribusiness representatives, providing a chance for knowledge and experience exchange. I hope that the exhibition will be beneficial for everyone working in the agricultural sector, enhance their experience, and expand their business opportunities," he added.

