AZPROMO plans national stands at major global food exhibitions in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. In 2025, AZPROMO plans to support the participation of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs under a unified national stand at “WorldFood Moscow 2025,” “Anuga” in Cologne, and the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, said AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev, Trend reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition “Caspian Agro” in Baku, Abdullayev highlighted the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote local products on the global stage.

“With AZPROMO’s support, Azerbaijani companies regularly take part in both international and local exhibitions. Our products are presented under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand at national pavilions, where businesses sign export agreements and access new markets,” he said.

“In 2024 alone, our exporters participated in 10 international exhibitions, including the 47th International Baghdad Fair, ‘Greenweek’ and ‘Prowein’ in Germany, ‘Prodexpo’ and ‘Russia Halal Expo 2024’ in Russia, ‘Gulfood’ in the UAE, FOODEX in Japan, ‘Macfrut’ in Rimini, Italy, the ‘Saudi Food Show 2024’ in Riyadh, and the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai,” Abdullayev noted.

He added that support for exporters will continue throughout this year. “Right now, Azerbaijani companies are participating in the ‘Saudi Food Expo 2025’ in Riyadh under a unified national stand. Starting tomorrow, our exporters will also be represented at the ‘Russia – Halal Expo 2025’ in Kazan. Today, eight companies producing natural honey, fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, alcoholic beverages, wine, and dairy products are showcasing their products at the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ stand at the ‘InterFood’ exhibition,” he said.

Abdullayev also confirmed plans to participate in the 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, scheduled for October.