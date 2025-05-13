Kazakhstan's oil refinery engages in talks with SOCAR to enhance co-op (Exclusive)

BAKU. Azerbaijan. May 13. Kazakhstan's Aktobe Refinery (Aktobe Refinery LLP) is considering the possibility of cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

General Director of the company Timur Batrymbetov said this in an exclusive interview with Trend on the margins of the Caspian and Central Asian Forum on Oil Trade and Logistics, held in Baku.

According to him, the refinery is already actively supplying fuel oil to the ports of Kulevi and Batumi, where it works with traders using SOCAR infrastructure. At the same time, as the head of the plant noted, the enterprise's products are well known in the regional market.

"Our fuel oil has proved itself as a quality product: metal-free, with sulfur content up to 0.5 percent and solidification temperature up to minus 35 degrees. It is already perceived as a standard in the market. Now we are negotiating with Azerbaijani companies, including SOCAR subdivisions, to expand cooperation," he said.



Batrymbetov also noted that at the forum the first business contacts with representatives of SOCAR's marketing division took place and expressed confidence in the prospects of joint projects.

"Here I got acquainted with representatives of SOCAR. We discussed possible areas of interaction, and I believe that our cooperation can be mutually beneficial," he added.

Aktobe Refinery is one of the leading private refineries in Kazakhstan, playing an important role in oil refining in the region.

It should be noted that the Caspian and Central Asian Forum on Oil Trade and Logistics was held in Baku on April 24-25. The forum became an important platform for discussion of trade, logistics, oil refining, and petrochemicals in the Caspian and Central Asian regions.