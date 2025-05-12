KazTransOil unveils new domestic oil transport tariff for 2025/26

4.02 tenge ($0.00804) per ton, minus VAT, is the new tariff that KazTransOil has instituted for the domestic market's oil transportation through trunk pipelines. From June 1, 2025, until May 31, 2026, this tariff will be in effect, as approved by Kazakhstan’s Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies. In accordance with Kazakhstan's Law on Natural Monopolies, the approval was granted after a streamlined process.

