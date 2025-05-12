Turkmenistan, UAE build bridges for deeper economic and investment co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 12. The State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the UAE have discussed strengthening economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of UAE in Ashgabat.

The talks were held during a meeting between Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, and Ahmed Al Hameli, the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan.

The State Bank plays a pivotal role in representing the Turkmen government in international capital markets, facilitating the acquisition of medium- and long-term foreign loans for key investment projects. Additionally, the bank serves as the Office of the Governor for Turkmenistan at the Islamic Development Bank.