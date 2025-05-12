Iran's Persian Gulf Hoveyzeh Refining Company reveals investment to collect flare gas

According to CEO Afshin Kiani, the Persian Gulf Hoveyzeh Gas Refining Company in Iran is looking for a cool $200 million to get the ball rolling on collecting flare gas from the Darkhovin and West Karun gas fields. The investment is on the horizon, set to roll out in the next 25 months, with a golden opportunity to ramp up daily gas collection to a whopping 14,300 tons.

