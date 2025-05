BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) is attending a conference themed "National Identity, Resistance, and Sovereignty: Prospects for Corsica", Trend reports.

"Thematic conference "National Identity, Resistance, and Sovereignty: Prospects for Corsica" has kicked off in Rome, Italy!

Co-hosted by the Baku Initiative Group and Corsica’s Nazione Movement, the event brings global attention to Corsica’s fight for their fundamental rights of sovereignty," the BIG's post on X reads.