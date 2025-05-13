Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 13

Business Materials 13 May 2025 09:37 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 31 currencies increased, and 15 currencies decreased compared to May 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 565,881 rials, and one euro is 628,334 rials, while on May 12, one euro was 633,168 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 13

Rial on May 12

1 US dollar

USD

565,881

562,824

1 British pound

GBP

746,430

748,670

1 Swiss franc

CHF

671,373

676,446

1 Swedish króna

SEK

57,674

57,958

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,172

54,271

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,232

84,875

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,661

6,590

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,086

153,254

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,840,357

1,829,155

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,146

200,035

100 Japanese yen

JPY

382,073

386,779

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,619

72,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,469,915

1,461,880

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

404,064

403,775

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,771

332,607

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,910

30,918

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,596

14,538

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,020

6,770

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,462

154,622

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,230

42,954

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

360,344

360,836

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,902

150,086

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,505,003

1,496,872

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

433,243

433,516

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

466,224

462,300

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,932

18,839

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,131

411,690

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,410

102,695

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,564

77,770

100 Thai baht

THB

1,690,735

1,707,917

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,643

131,131

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

399,008

403,196

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

798,140

793,828

1 euro

EUR

628,334

633,168

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

110,366

109,112

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,389

205,028

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,940

34,085

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,071

8,012

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,857

171,968

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

332,635

331,073

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,014,586

1,016,499

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

54,413

54,055

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,351

160,349

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,096

6,078

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 793,160 rials and $1 costs 714,324 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 771,556 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,868 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 833,000–836,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 924,000–927,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more