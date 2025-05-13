Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 31 currencies increased, and 15 currencies decreased compared to May 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 565,881 rials, and one euro is 628,334 rials, while on May 12, one euro was 633,168 rials.

Currency Rial on May 13 Rial on May 12 1 US dollar USD 565,881 562,824 1 British pound GBP 746,430 748,670 1 Swiss franc CHF 671,373 676,446 1 Swedish króna SEK 57,674 57,958 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,172 54,271 1 Danish krone DKK 84,232 84,875 1 Indian rupee INR 6,661 6,590 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,086 153,254 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,840,357 1,829,155 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,146 200,035 100 Japanese yen JPY 382,073 386,779 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,619 72,354 1 Omani rial OMR 1,469,915 1,461,880 1 Canadian dollar CAD 404,064 403,775 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,771 332,607 1 South African rand ZAR 30,910 30,918 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,596 14,538 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,020 6,770 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,462 154,622 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,230 42,954 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 360,344 360,836 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,902 150,086 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,505,003 1,496,872 1 Singapore dollar SGD 433,243 433,516 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 466,224 462,300 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,932 18,839 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,131 411,690 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,410 102,695 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,564 77,770 100 Thai baht THB 1,690,735 1,707,917 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,643 131,131 1,000 South Korean won KRW 399,008 403,196 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 798,140 793,828 1 euro EUR 628,334 633,168 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 110,366 109,112 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,389 205,028 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,940 34,085 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,071 8,012 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,857 171,968 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 332,635 331,073 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,014,586 1,016,499 1 Tajik somoni TJS 54,413 54,055 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,351 160,349 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,096 6,078

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 793,160 rials and $1 costs 714,324 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 771,556 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,868 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 833,000–836,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 924,000–927,000 rials.

