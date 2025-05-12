Kazakhstan highlights increase in China-Iran container shipments in early 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Representatives from Kazakhstan, China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye met in Tehran to discuss the development of the Eurasian transport corridor. The meeting, led by Kazakhstan Railways' Deputy Chairman Yerlan Koishibaev, focused on enhancing multilateral cooperation for an efficient transport route connecting China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye/Europe.

