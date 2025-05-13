Azerbaijan's cocoa imports significantly dominate exports in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan's cocoa exports hit the ground running in the first quarter of 2024, raking in $3.3 million and showing a hearty 26.6 percent jump compared to the same stretch last year. However, the country’s cocoa imports have really taken the cake, soaring to a whopping $38.9 million, which is over 11 times the value of its exports.
