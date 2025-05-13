Parliament in Iran planning to reconsider rebranding nation's currency
The Iranian parliament is set to chew the fat over changing the name of the rial, a matter that has been on the back burner for more than a decade. The Central Bank of Iran has been digging deep into the matter, which is no walk in the park and comes with a whole bag of logistical challenges. After ironing out the kinks, the proposal is now under the microscope in parliament.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy