Kyrgyzstan, OTS mull over country's agenda as organization chair

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev discussed Kyrgyzstan's priority areas of chairmanship within the organization for the current year, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The parties also focused on the agenda of the upcoming Informal Summit of Heads of State, as well as the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS member states, which is set to take place in Budapest on May 21.

The Organization of Turkic States is an international organization that brings together Turkic-speaking countries to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic peoples. It was established on October 3, 2009, under the name of the Turkic Council. On November 12, 2021, during a summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in Istanbul, it was officially renamed to the Organization of Turkic States.

The organization aims to strengthen peace and stability, enhance cooperation and mutual relations, and foster the development potential of its member states.