IATA Aviation Energy Forum kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. IATA’s (International Air Transport Association’s) Aviation Energy Forum (AEF), with the support of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating under Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), has officially commenced in Baku, Trend reports.

This major international event, hosted by Azerbaijan, will run from 13-15 May, 2025.

Being held for the first time in the Caucasus and Caspian Sea region, AEF is the premier industry meeting for the world's aviation fuel community. It is a unique platform that allows airline representatives, fuel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) suppliers, and other IATA Strategic Partners to discuss the energy challenges facing modern aviation and strengthen global cooperation in this field, including delivering aviation’s net zero CO2 emissions goal by 2050.

During the opening ceremony, Samir Rzayev, President of AZAL CJSC, emphasized the importance of hosting AEF as one of the most prestigious events in the international aviation fuel industry:

“The hosting of this important Forum in Baku highlights Azerbaijan’s growing strategic role in the global aviation sector and the energy transition, reaffirming the country’s active engagement in shaping the sustainable aviation agenda. Sustainable Aviation Fuel is acknowledged as the key to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Therefore, we are proud and honored that IATA has chosen Baku as a venue for such vital discussion and collaboration. AZAL, meanwhile, will remain firmly committed to supporting the decarbonization of the aviation industry while continuously advancing its own sustainability agenda.”

The forum has brought together representatives from over 60 countries and more than 70 airlines, with around 800 registered participants. From May 13 to 15, numerous panel discussions and sessions focused on both technical and commercial topics will be held in AEF. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet sponsors in the exhibition area, explore innovative approaches, and establish new partnerships.

As the premier industry meeting for the world's aviation fuel community, AEF is an invitation-only event for IATA Members and Strategic Partners in the Fuel Area of Involvement.