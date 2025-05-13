Baku Steel Company shifts towards smart steelmaking

Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter - BSC), the largest metallurgical enterprise in the Caucasus region, has successfully introduced three new state-of-the-art technologies in the steelmaking shop as part of its mid-term strategy aimed at improving operational effectiveness and reducing environmental impact. These include:

• New gas-oxygen burners in the electrical arc furnace (EAF) that improve energy efficiency during the melting process;

• “Melt Expert” smart system for optimizing furnace electrode consumption and reducing heat times;

• “SlagMon” automated slag recognition system for improved control over slag transfer to the steel ladle when tapping liquid steel and for improvement in steel quality.

These technologies were implemented through a strategic collaboration with Primetals Technologies, one of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the steel industry. This was stated in an article published on the official website of Primetals Technologies.

As a result of the implementation of these advanced solutions, BSC has achieved significant improvements in production performance and resource efficiency. Notably, electricity and electrode consumption during electric arc furnace operations have been reduced. These improvements directly contribute to the reduction of CO₂ emissions per ton of steel produced—one of the company’s key sustainability goals.

BSC remains committed to modernization of its production processes and advancing sustainable and environmentally responsible steelmaking.

Primetals Technologies was established in 2015 as a joint venture between Siemens VAI Metals Technologies and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It is a leading international engineering company and a manufacturer of equipment for the metallurgical industry.

BSC is the first modern and largest steel plant established in the Caucasus region in 2001. It produces high quality rebars, wire rod (steel wire), square and round billets, seamless pipes, as well as channels, angles, I-beams, square and round bars. The company's ferroalloy division produces ferrosilisium (FeSi) of various percentages (FeSi65%, FeSi70%, FeSi75%) and fractions (10-50 mm, 10-100 mm, etc.). BSC’s products, which have become a well-known brand not only in Azerbaijan but also in the whole region, are in high demand in the local market and are exported to more than 20 countries in Europe, Africa, America and Asia.