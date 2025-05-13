Tajikistan sees strong uptick in bank card transactions

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Tajikistan saw a sharp rise in bank card usage in March 2025, with both the number and value of transactions increasing significantly compared to the previous month. New data from the National Bank highlights the continued expansion of the country’s digital payment landscape amid growing card circulation and financial sector activity.

