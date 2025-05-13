Kazakhstan Railways reports strong growth in freight transport in early 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

From January through April 2025, Kazakhstan Railways experienced a significant volume of freight transportation, with a notable increase in exports compared to the previous year. Coal transport saw steady growth, especially in exports, while other cargo categories, such as oil, ferrous metals, chemical fertilizers, and construction materials, also showed positive trends. Grain transportation saw a remarkable rise, with a sharp increase in exports as well.

