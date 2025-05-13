UNICEF to phase out operations in Azerbaijan in coming months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. UNICEF’s operational presence in Azerbaijan will be phased out in the coming months, Iryna Mazur, Regional Chief of Communication for UNICEF in Europe and Central Asia, told Trend.

According to Mazur, UNICEF will continue to engage with partners in Azerbaijan through its regional office and headquarters.

"Since 1993, UNICEF has worked alongside the Government of Azerbaijan to provide essential services and support for children.

Over the past 30 years, our collaboration has contributed to reducing child mortality, expanding access to quality education, and strengthening child protection systems," she added.

On May 2, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officially confirmed the closure of its office in Azerbaijan, while the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced the cessation of its operations on May 6.

Earlier, on March 3, during a meeting with Gwi-Yeop Son, Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the UN Development Coordination Office, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the country would now engage with several UN bodies through their headquarters.

He noted that, as Azerbaijan has transitioned from a recipient of aid to a contributor to the global agenda, cooperation with UN entities such as UN-Habitat, the UN Environment Programme, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat, and other relevant agencies remains a priority. Going forward, interactions with some UN bodies will take place at the headquarters level.