Azerbaijan sees modest growth in cottonseed imports from Türkiye in early 2025
Azerbaijan imported 115.88 tons of cotton seeds from Türkiye in the first two months of 2025, at a cost of $355,110. This represents a slight decrease of 0.53% in weight and 0.4% in value compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy