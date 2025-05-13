Azerbaijan sees modest growth in cottonseed imports from Türkiye in early 2025

Azerbaijan imported 115.88 tons of cotton seeds from Türkiye in the first two months of 2025, at a cost of $355,110. This represents a slight decrease of 0.53% in weight and 0.4% in value compared to the same period in 2024.

