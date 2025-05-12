Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties see new stage: what new options promise Baku-Tashkent flights (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Just a few days back, Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air took to the skies with direct flights on the Baku-Tashkent route, making waves in the travel scene. The launch of these flights could open up a world of opportunities for Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, touching on various sectors like tourism, economy, culture, and regional cooperation, paving the way for a brighter future.

The introduction of new routes to the transport infrastructure will surely shake things up in the tourism sector as well. Direct flights make travel more accessible and convenient, which increases mutual tourist flows between the two countries. More tourists mean more hotel stays, restaurant visits, and use of local services. Furthermore, the new flights provide great opportunities for joint tour organization, especially for these two countries located on the historic Silk Road.

When it comes to bolstering economic connections, the Baku-Tashkent flights are set to take the bull by the horns and make a significant impact. These new flights could directly ease travel for entrepreneurs and investors, resulting in the development of trade relations. Direct connections also create a foundation for new agreements and collaborations.

Commenting on the issue, the State Tourism Agency told Trend that Uzbekistan ranks among Azerbaijan’s target tourism markets in the Central Asia region.

It was noted that the number of tourists arriving from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan has grown in recent years.

"In 2024, the number of citizens traveling from Uzbekistan to our country increased by 17 percent compared to 2023, reaching 46,396 people.

Uzbek tourists, who previously favored health tourism, are now showing growing interest not only in health tourism but also in tours to Baku and surrounding regions, as well as in diverse tourism products.

To promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential in Uzbekistan, various marketing and promotional activities have been carried out by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, which operates under the State Tourism Agency. For example, Azerbaijan's tourism potential was introduced at the Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF 2022) held in Uzbekistan in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In addition to exhibitions, a series of events, seminars, and B2B meetings involving tourism industry representatives were organized in various cities of Uzbekistan.

Various events are being carried out to strengthen the existing tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as to explore cooperation opportunities within international organizations such as the UN World Tourism Organization, the Turkic States Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization. On August 23, 2024, within the framework of the official visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, the "Action Plan for Tourism Cooperation between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan for 2024-2026" was signed.

Besides, on April 5, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the Uzbekistan National Propaganda Center. The agreement focuses on increasing tourist flows under the "Silk Road tours" initiative, strengthening positions in Central Europe and other international markets, as well as developing joint tourism products, organizing promotional events, and B2B meetings.

To expand cooperation in winter tourism, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on September 23, 2024, between Azerbaijan’s Shahdag, Kazakhstan’s Chimbulak, Türkiye’s Uludağ, and Uzbekistan’s Amirsoy mountain resorts, establishing the Turkish Ski Resorts Union.

In April 2025, direct flights will be launched from Azerbaijan to Tashkent, with AZAL airlines operating five times a week, and to Samarkand, with Uzbekistan Airways operating four times a week," the agency said.

The Azerbaijani State Border Service data shows that from January through March 2025, 508,100 foreigners, including 1.8 percent of Uzbek citizens, and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan from 167 countries, marking a 1.1 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. In the reporting period, 69.9 percent of foreign visitors to Azerbaijan used air transport, 28.4 percent traveled by rail and road, and 1.7 percent used sea transport.

Meanwhile, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 0.7 percent in the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 468,900. Among them, 0.7 percent traveled to Uzbekistan.

The majority of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad (68.2 percent) used air transport, 29.7percent traveled by rail and road, and 2.1 percent used sea transport.

CEO at Azerbaijan's Smart Hotel Management and Consulting Jeyhun Ashurov said that Uzbekistan is an actively developing Central Asian country attracting investors and achieving success in various sectors of its economy.

According to him, recent years have seen an increase in the intensity of relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

"One of the main reasons for this rapprochement is the expansion of transportation options, such as the removal of visa requirements and the establishment of direct flights. These factors have simplified travel opportunities for citizens of both countries, which in turn affects the tourism sector," he mentioned.

Ashurov noted that among foreign nationals visiting Azerbaijan, the number of tourists from Uzbekistan is quite significant.

“Just last year, more than 46,000 tourists came from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan. It is no coincidence that Uzbekistan ranks in the top ten countries in terms of tourist arrivals to our country.

It’s clear that the launch of Baku-Tashkent flights will also influence the number of travelers from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan. Let me also point out that in recent times, there has been a growing number of visitors from Uzbekistan coming to Azerbaijan for work, tourism—especially health tourism—and business purposes. The launch of these new flights will further simplify travel and lead to more visits,” he pointed out.

The expert also emphasized that many people from Azerbaijan are traveling to Uzbekistan for both tourism and business.

“This is because Uzbekistan’s recent policies, openness to investment, and new regulations in the tourism sector have increased interest in the country.

With a population of over 30 million and improving transport links between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, it’s reasonable to expect that the number of Uzbek tourists visiting Azerbaijan will grow. One of the key factors in tourism is the accessibility and convenience of the destination.

Considering the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, increasing the availability of such flights will have a direct impact on the number of visits.

Overall, we have been witnessing the development of cultural relations among Central Asian countries in recent years. Especially with Turkic states, these ties are strengthening steadily. As an example of these growing relations, we can highlight the increase in the number of tourists from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Over 86,000 Kazakh tourists visited our country last year.

The establishment of direct flights plays a vital role in the further development of these connections,” Ashurov concluded.

Chairman of the Executive Board at the DAIR Hotels & Restaurants Association and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Ecotourism Association Samir Dubendi stressed that Uzbekistan is one of Azerbaijan’s target countries for inbound tourism.

He pointed out that based on recent statistics, 1.5 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad in the first quarter of 2025.

“Over the course of the year, this figure reaches around 4.5–5 million people.

The number of Uzbek tourists visiting Azerbaijan—which was around 40,000 in previous years—can be doubled this year. Uzbekistan also plays an important role in the 'Great Silk Road' project. Through this country, we can more efficiently access other Central Asian nations and work toward developing a unified tourism corridor among Turkic countries,” Dubendi added.

Thus, the launch of Baku-Tashkent flights can further strengthen the existing cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, especially in the transport and tourism sectors.

