Kazakhstan details number of UAE businesses active at Astana financial hub

Photo: Akorda

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). During the visit, AIFC Managing Director Renat Bekturov highlighted the opportunities for investment cooperation, noting the presence of 46 UAE companies in various sectors. The delegation was also briefed on AIFC's achievements, including its regulatory committee, stock exchange, and arbitration services.

