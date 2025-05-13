Iran jacks up its crude steel production

In the first month of the current Iranian year, the nation's crude steel production saw a rise of 4.6 percent, hitting the mark of 3.31 million tons, proving that every cloud has a silver lining. Steel products and iron ore pellet production took a bit of a hit, while sponge iron output saw a silver lining with a seven percent uptick. Iron ore concentrate production saw a slight uptick of 1.1 percent during that stretch.

