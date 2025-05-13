Iran jacks up its crude steel production
In the first month of the current Iranian year, the nation's crude steel production saw a rise of 4.6 percent, hitting the mark of 3.31 million tons, proving that every cloud has a silver lining. Steel products and iron ore pellet production took a bit of a hit, while sponge iron output saw a silver lining with a seven percent uptick. Iron ore concentrate production saw a slight uptick of 1.1 percent during that stretch.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy