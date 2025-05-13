Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro, the largest in the Caspian region, is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony is being attended by Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev, and other officials.

The 2nd Azerbaijan Innovation Forum and panel discussions on various areas of the agricultural sector are planned to be held within the framework of the international exhibition, which will be held on May 13-16.

In total, 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in the exhibition.

