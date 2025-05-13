Azerbaijan's Baku debuts Forum of Postal Leaders of Europe and CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The 1st Forum of European and CIS Postal Leaders is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, which will be held on May 13-15, is organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), as well as Azerpost LLC, which operates within the framework of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON).

The forum, dedicated to the theme "Next Horizons: Navigating e-commerce, innovation, and supply chain for future excellence", will be attended by more than 150 representatives from more than 30 countries, including heads of national postal services, high-ranking representatives of e-commerce and technology companies, and international experts in the field.

The aim of the forum is to lay the groundwork for a strategic platform where regional discussions can flourish, ideas can be swapped like hotcakes, and innovation can take center stage. The talks will dive into the nuts and bolts of how the postal sector is turning over a new leaf in light of global trends and digital shake-ups.

The agenda includes topical topics such as the growing role of e-commerce in postal networks, digital transformation, the implementation of sustainable logistics practices, and the increasing importance of cybersecurity to maintain trust and security in postal operations.

The forum will facilitate dialogue between industry leaders and stakeholders, thereby fostering the development of forward-looking strategies and innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of customers and businesses. At the same time, the event will reaffirm the UPU’s commitment to promoting regional development and strengthening international postal cooperation.

The forum is expected to provide postal operators with practical ideas to remain competitive and sustainable, as well as adapt to the demands of the digital economy.

Will be updated