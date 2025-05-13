AZAL president opines highly about Azerbaijan's stance in Eurasian landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan is becoming a key transport hub of Eurasia, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said during the Aviation Energy Forum of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is becoming a key transport and tourism hub for Eurasia, and AZAL is proud to contribute to this transformation by strengthening regional integration and enhancing international mobility,” he mentioned.

Rzayev noted that last year, Baku stepped up to host COP29, marking a historic milestone for the country and the region.

“As the host, Azerbaijan reaffirmed its strong commitment to global climate action, and it was a great honor for AZAL to play a leading role in advancing the sustainable aviation agenda. At COP29, AZAL, together with IATA, hosted the high-level session 'International Aviation and Climate Change', offering a dedicated platform for dialogue on decarbonizing the air transport sector,” he pointed out.

Rzayev also underscored that Baku, where the East shakes hands with the West, is not merely a geographical crossroads but a bustling hub for dialogue, innovation, and growth.