Azerbaijan’s non-oil, gas sectors drive robust tax revenue growth in 4M2025

Azerbaijan's State Tax Service collected nearly 7 billion manat in tax revenues for the state budget from January to April 2025, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector amounted to over 4 billion manat, marking a nearly 10% rise.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register