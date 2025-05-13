AZAL putting its ducks in row with thorough ESG strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) is developing a comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategy, AZAL President Samir Rzayev said during the Aviation Energy Forum of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"AZAL is currently developing a comprehensive ESG strategy and a plan to achieve zero emissions based on such pillars as sustainable infrastructure, smart airports, renewable energy solutions, green financing, and emissions transparency. Our approach is data-driven and systems-based, drawing on the results of both macro- and meso-level studies," he explained.

Rzayev stressed that as part of this commitment, AZAL has been rolling out sustainability reports since 2021.

"Building on this momentum, we are preparing a detailed sustainability report for 2024, including full-scale emissions assessments. This next step will further strengthen our commitment to responsible growth, environmental stewardship, sustainable finance, energy transition, and transparent ESG management," he added.