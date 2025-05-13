Kazakhstan's energy market sees growth in number of electricity providers
Photo: Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A recent state audit by Kazakhstan’s Supreme Audit Chamber has shone a light on some serious transparency and regulatory hiccups in the country’s electric power sector. With 18 electricity providers now in the mix, the market has become a bit of a wild west, with hidden deals and backdoor sales popping up, especially to miners, who are skirting around the official market operators. In 2024, a staggering 13.7 billion kWh, raking in over $400 million, slipped through the cracks of regulated channels.
