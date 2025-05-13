Plenitude updates on installed solar PV capacity, expands reach to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Eni’s Plenitude has significantly expanded its installed solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in 2024, posting a remarkable 52% year-on-year increase, Trend reports.

According to the company’s latest report, total installed PV capacity, including storage, reached 2,903 megawatts (MW) by year-end, up from 1,913 MW in 2023 - a jump of 990 MW.

The bulk of this growth came from international markets, particularly the U.S., which added 398 MW to reach a total of 1,644 MW. Spain also contributed with a substantial 507 MW increase, bringing its total capacity to 703 MW - a staggering 259% growth from 2023.

Italy, while a smaller portion of the overall portfolio, saw a 33% increase in photovoltaic capacity, adding 80 MW to reach 322 MW by the end of 2024.

One notable entry on the list is Kazakhstan, where Plenitude now holds 50 MW of solar PV capacity. Absent in 2023, this new capacity marks the company’s first operational photovoltaic project in the Central Asian nation, underlining its expanding international footprint.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Plenitude inaugurated its first photovoltaic solar plant in Kazakhstan's Turkistan Region, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable energy in the country. The 50-MW Shaulder solar power facility, developed by Plenitude's local subsidiary Arm Wind, spans 100 hectares and is equipped with over 93,000 solar panels. This plant is expected to produce approximately 90 GWh of electricity annually, contributing to Kazakhstan's renewable energy supply and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.