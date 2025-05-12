Azerbaijani FM briefs Bahraini Council Speaker on normalization efforts with Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12.​ As part of his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the Chairman of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, on May 12, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The Ministry noted that discussions focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, along with regional and international security issues of mutual concern.

The sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, expansion of mutual visits and exchanges between members of legislative bodies in order to further develop bilateral and multilateral relations based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect and understanding between the two countries, further strengthening ties between our peoples.

Moreover, Azerbaijan and Bahrain's cooperation in such platforms as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement was noted with satisfaction. It was expressed gratitude for Bahrain's support to the Parliamentary Network established within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement of Azerbaijan, as well as for the successful organization of the 2nd meeting of the Parliamentary Network in Manama.

The interlocutor was provided with detailed information on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out by our country in the territories liberated from occupation, the efforts to combat the mine danger threatening these activities, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Furthermore, it was discussed the successes achieved within the framework of bilateral normalization of relations and peace negotiations promoted by the initiative and efforts of Azerbaijan were discussed, and it was noted that the negotiations on the text of the peace agreement have been completed. However, the Armenian Constitution and several legislative acts emphasize the ongoing territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and this is an obstacle to the regional peace efforts.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel