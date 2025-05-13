Turkmenistan hosts strategic dialogue with UN coordinators on Central Asia

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov recently rubbed elbows with the UN Resident Coordinators for Central Asia to chew the fat on regional cooperation regarding pressing matters like peace, security, climate change, and sustainable development. The meeting shone a spotlight on Central Asia's rising significance as a launching pad for UN initiatives and drove home Turkmenistan's proactive role in pushing the envelope on regional and global priorities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register