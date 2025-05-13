Azerbaijan rolling out stamp marking Europe and CIS postal leaders forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The "1st Forum of Europe and CIS Postal Leaders" kicked off in Baku today, Trend reports.

The event, organized jointly with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and Azerpost LLC, which operates within the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), will last for three days - May 13-15.

The forum, themed "Next Horizons: E-commerce, Innovation, and Supply Chain Navigation for Future Excellence", will create a strategic platform for regional discussions and comparisons, knowledge exchange, and innovations, and the discussions will focus on the transformation of the postal sector in response to global trends and digital disruptions.

The organizers decided to put their stamp on the event, as it paves the way for the next chapter in the postal sector's journey, not to mention its importance in the region.

All the images reflected in this commemorative postage stamp are presented against the background of elements characterizing the city of Baku. Thus, the stamp shows that Baku hosted an event that played a transitional role in postal history. Also, the distinctively designed "Flame Towers" at the center of the stamp symbolize Azerbaijan as the Land of Fire, as well as the venue for the event. The main components of the supply chain surrounding the "Flame Towers"—a" sorting center, trucks, electronic devices for online order fulfillment, etc.—reflect the content of the event.

Digital icons, flowing arrows, and labeled roads emphasize the connection, infrastructure, and speed between e-commerce and digital solutions. The presence of the "Baku eye" wheel in the background explains that this futuristic theme is in a constantly rotating process.

The stamp reflects Azerbaijan's desire to become a regional center for digital trade and "smart" logistics, combining its national postal position with global modernity.

The stamps were printed in a circulation of 4,000 by the Belgian Bpost Stamps Production company.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel