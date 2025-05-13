E-commerce offers chance for countries' GDP growth - UPU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ E-commerce is the infrastructure of the future for increasing GDP, said Deputy Director General of the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Marjan Oswald at the 1st Forum of Heads of Postal Services of Europe and the CIS, held in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking about the prospects of the industry, Oswald underscored the need for close cooperation between states and postal operators.

"There are great opportunities in the field of e-commerce. However, e-commerce is not just a public service but a direction that can significantly increase the GDP of a particular country," Oswald emphasized.

According to him, the development of postal services should be considered not only as part of the infrastructure but also as a full-fledged economic engine, especially in the context of digital transformation.

Founded in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU), headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, is the second oldest international organization globally. The UPU, with 192 member nations, serves as the principal platform for collaboration among stakeholders in the postal industry. It facilitates the establishment of a genuinely universal network of current products and services. The group performs consultative, mediation, and liaison functions, offering technical support as required. It establishes regulations for international postal exchanges and provides recommendations to enhance the growth of mail, parcel, and financial service volumes while improving customer service quality.

