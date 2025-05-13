EBRD spotlights Kazakhstan’s economic resilience in early 2025

Photo: EBRD

Kazakhstan's economy is experiencing stable growth, driven by increased production at the Tengiz oil field. The growth is expected to continue, supported by higher oil production, exports, and fiscal stimulus. However, challenges remain, such as balancing production increases with OPEC+ commitments, reduced demand from China, and inflationary pressures. The National Bank raised interest rates to manage inflation.

