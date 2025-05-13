EBRD spotlights Kazakhstan’s economic resilience in early 2025
Photo: EBRD
Kazakhstan's economy is experiencing stable growth, driven by increased production at the Tengiz oil field. The growth is expected to continue, supported by higher oil production, exports, and fiscal stimulus. However, challenges remain, such as balancing production increases with OPEC+ commitments, reduced demand from China, and inflationary pressures. The National Bank raised interest rates to manage inflation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy