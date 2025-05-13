Universal Postal Union spotlights importance of reliability in logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The Universal Postal Union (UPU) offers comprehensive assistance for digital transformation in developing countries, as reliability is the foundation of business, Development Cooperation Director at the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Mutua Muthusi said at the 1st Forum of Heads of Postal Services in Europe and the CIS in Baku, Trend reports.

"If your customers find you trustworthy, they are more likely to do business with you, and in the field of logistics, reliability is very important because you want to be sure that the product you are sending will be delivered on time and correctly, or you want to know that the product sent to you will be delivered correctly.

The reliability indicator is quite high in this region (88 percent). This indicator was 79 percent in 2022. By the way, the figures shown here are for 2023, and you can see that there is progress in every area.

The reliability has increased. The coverage column also shows an increase. Postal activity indicators in this region. This is the highest regional indicator that we have achieved in the UPU Integrated Postal Development Index. This index is a very important tool and is carried out annually to assess the level of postal development in all regions," the director added.

Founded in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU), headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, is the second oldest international organization globally. The UPU, with 192 member nations, serves as the principal platform for collaboration among stakeholders in the postal industry. It facilitates the establishment of a genuinely universal network of current products and services. The group performs consultative, mediation, and liaison functions, offering technical support as required. It establishes regulations for international postal exchanges and provides recommendations to enhance the growth of mail, parcel, and financial service volumes while improving customer service quality.

